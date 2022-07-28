Ryan Palmer putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryan Palmer had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.