Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Ryan Moore in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Moore finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Ryan Moore's 168 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.