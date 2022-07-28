Ryan Brehm shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ryan Brehm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Brehm had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Brehm chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Brehm missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Brehm hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.