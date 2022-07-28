Russell Knox shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Knox hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Knox had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Knox's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Knox chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.