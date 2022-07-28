Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Russell Henley in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Russell Henley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Henley finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Russell Henley's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Henley hit his 94 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.