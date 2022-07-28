Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.