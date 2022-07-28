Roger Sloan putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Roger Sloan had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Sloan hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Sloan's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Sloan hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.