Robert Streb shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Robert Streb hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Streb had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Streb suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streb at 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Streb chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Streb's tee shot went 208 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Streb hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 under for the round.