Robert Garrigus shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Robert Garrigus hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 145th at 4 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Garrigus got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 3 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 4 over for the round.