Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Fowler had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Fowler chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.