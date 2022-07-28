  • Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler nearly aces No. 5 at Rocket Mortgage

