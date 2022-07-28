Richy Werenski putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Richy Werenski's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Werenski's his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Werenski's 169 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.