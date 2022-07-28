Peter Malnati shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Malnati hit his 95 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.