Paul Barjon shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Paul Barjon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 140th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Barjon chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Barjon's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Barjon's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.