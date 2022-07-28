Patton Kizzire putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Patton Kizzire got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.