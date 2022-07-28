Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Rodgers's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.