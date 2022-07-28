Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Cantlay's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 2 under for the round.