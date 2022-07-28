Nick Watney shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Watney hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Watney's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watney had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watney to 5 under for the round.