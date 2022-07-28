Nick Taylor putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Nick Taylor hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Taylor got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 under for the round.