Nick Hardy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Nick Hardy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Hardy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.

Hardy missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hardy's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.