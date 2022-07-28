Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Nate Lashley in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nate Lashley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lashley finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Nate Lashley hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lashley's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Lashley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.