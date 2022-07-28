Morgan Hoffmann shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Morgan Hoffmann hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hoffmann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hoffmann hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 2 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Hoffmann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hoffmann hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hoffmann chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.