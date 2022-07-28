Michael Thorbjornsen shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Michael Thorbjornsen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thorbjornsen finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Thorbjornsen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thorbjornsen to 1 over for the round.

Thorbjornsen got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thorbjornsen to 2 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Thorbjornsen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thorbjornsen to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Thorbjornsen's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Thorbjornsen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thorbjornsen to 3 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Thorbjornsen chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thorbjornsen to 2 over for the round.