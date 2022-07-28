Strong putting brings Michael Thompson a 6-under 66 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, and Lee Hodges; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Michael Thompson hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Thompson hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Thompson's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Thompson hit his 146 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 6 under for the round.