Michael Gligic shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gligic hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 150th at 5 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Gligic reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Gligic to 2 over for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 3 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 4 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Gligic hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 5 over for the round.