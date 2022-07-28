Max McGreevy shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Max McGreevy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, McGreevy's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.