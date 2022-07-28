  • Max Homa finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Max Homa birdies No. 14 at Rocket Mortgage

