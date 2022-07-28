Max Homa finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Homa chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Homa's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.