Maverick McNealy shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 140th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, McNealy's 73 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, McNealy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.