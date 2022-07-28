Matthias Schwab shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Matthias Schwab hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwab had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Schwab's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schwab's 102 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.