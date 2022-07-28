Matt Wallace shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Wallace hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Wallace's 72 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Wallace had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Wallace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wallace chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wallace at 5 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Wallace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 6 under for the round.