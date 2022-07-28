Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-5 14th, Kuchar's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Kuchar hit his 103 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kuchar had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 147 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

Kuchar his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kuchar's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kuchar's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.