Martin Trainer rebounds from poor front in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Martin Trainer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Trainer finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Martin Trainer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Martin Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Trainer's tee shot went 134 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 180 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Trainer chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Trainer's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Trainer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.