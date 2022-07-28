Mark Hubbard shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Hubbard's 76 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard's tee shot went 147 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.