Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hughes's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hughes's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.