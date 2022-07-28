Luke List shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke List hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 145th at 4 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, List's 67 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, List's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 2 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, List's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.