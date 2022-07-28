Luke Guthrie putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Guthrie hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Guthrie finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Luke Guthrie's 69 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luke Guthrie to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Guthrie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Guthrie to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Guthrie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Guthrie to 3 under for the round.

Guthrie got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Guthrie to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Guthrie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Guthrie to 1 under for the round.