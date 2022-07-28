Luke Donald shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Donald got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Donald's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Donald hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Donald to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Donald had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Donald chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Donald chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.