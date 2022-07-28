Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Glover's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Glover hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Glover hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 2 under for the round.