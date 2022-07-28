Lee Hodges shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, and Michael Thompson; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hodges had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hodges's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Hodges chipped in his third shot from 32 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hodges had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 4 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hodges hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 6 under for the round.