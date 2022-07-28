Kurt Kitayama posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Kurt Kitayama hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Kitayama finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kurt Kitayama hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Kitayama had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

Kitayama hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.