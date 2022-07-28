Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hickok had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hickok hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hickok's 78 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hickok's his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Hickok reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at 1 under for the round.