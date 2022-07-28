KK Limbhasut comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

KK Limbhasut hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Limbhasut finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, KK Limbhasut had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved KK Limbhasut to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Limbhasut chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Limbhasut to even for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Limbhasut got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Limbhasut to 1 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Limbhasut reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Limbhasut to even-par for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Limbhasut reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Limbhasut at 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Limbhasut reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Limbhasut to 2 under for the round.