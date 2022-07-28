-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kiradech Aphibarnrat dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Aphibarnrat's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Aphibarnrat had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 5 under for the round.
After a 243 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 6 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Aphibarnrat suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Aphibarnrat at 5 under for the round.
