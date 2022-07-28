Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Aphibarnrat's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Aphibarnrat had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 5 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Aphibarnrat suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Aphibarnrat at 5 under for the round.