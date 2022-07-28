Kevin Tway shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Kevin Tway hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Tway chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Tway's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.