Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Streelman hit his 127 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Streelman's his second shot went 29 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.