Kevin Kisner finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Kisner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kisner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Kisner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.