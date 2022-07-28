Kevin Chappell putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Kevin Chappell's 75 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Chappell hit his 237 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 under for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to even-par for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Chappell at 2 under for the round.