Kelly Kraft shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Kraft had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kraft hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Kraft suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kraft at 1 under for the round.