Keegan Bradley shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Keegan Bradley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Bradley's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bradley's 118 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bradley hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.