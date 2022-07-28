Justin Lower shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Justin Lower hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under with John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Lower chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Lower had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Lower's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lower chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 5 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lower's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 283 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Lower reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Lower at 5 under for the round.