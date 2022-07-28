Joshua Creel comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Joshua Creel hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Creel finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Joshua Creel's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Creel had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Creel reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Creel's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Creel chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Creel's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Creel chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.